410 Transporters Penalized For Overcharging Commuters

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2023 | 09:15 PM

District administration Peshawar, during a crackdown on public transport for overcharging commuters, imposed a cash penalty on the owners of 410 vehicles on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :District administration Peshawar, during a crackdown on public transport for overcharging commuters, imposed a cash penalty on the owners of 410 vehicles on Monday.

The district administration is carrying out a crackdown against transporters for overcharging commuters in various localities of the district and fined profiteering transporters on the spot.

In this connection, joint teams of the district administration comprising officers of district administration, Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Traffic Police and Excise Department checked commuters' vehicles on G.

T. Road, Kohat Road, Charsadda Road and Jamrud Road and collectively fined the owners of 410 vehicles for violation of the officially fixed fares.

The extra amount collected from the commuters was also returned to them.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan has directed officers of the district administration to inspect bus stations of inter-district public transport on daily basis to take stern legal action against those transporters, which are violating the officially fixed fares.

