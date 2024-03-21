Open Menu

43 Booked For Attacking FIA Team

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM

43 booked for attacking FIA team

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Police Thana city Mian Chanu registered cases against the three nominated with forty unidentified people accused of attacking the Multan Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team on the report of its Deputy Director, Khawja Hamad.

Police launched search operation in Oud colony to apprehend the accused involved in torture on the FIA team. The home-to-home search was said to be conducted during the operation.

Most of the population of the colony escaped after locking their homes, the police said.

However, at least 15 suspected were stated to get arrested at the end of the operation.

It's important to mention that the FIA team had arrested an accused named Qari Khalid yesterday here from whom the illegal money worth Rs. 18,300,000 was recovered on the spot.

To release the accused from FIA custody, about 50 accused attacked and tortured the official team on the same day.

