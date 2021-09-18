UrduPoint.com

43 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

FAISALABAD, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 43 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the health department spokesperson, 720 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 1,323 while recoveries 23,440. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 224 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 75 at DHQ Hospital and 48at General Hospital.

He further said that 865 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

