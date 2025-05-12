Barrister Sultan Directs AJK University To Improve Education Quality
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 11:09 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir(AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, who is also Chancellor of public sector universities in AJK, has directed the AJK university to utilize all the energies to improve the quality of education in the varsity, harmonious to the need of the modern age
Barrister Sultan was talking to acting Vice Chancellor of AJK University, Prof. Dr. Nadeem Haider Bukhari who called on him at the Presidency in JK House in the Federal metropolis on Monday.
During the meeting the duo discussed issues of mutual interest with particular focus on issues related to improving the quality of education.
The acting VC briefed the AJK President of the pace of ongoing development projects, educational activities and problems faced by the University of Azad Jammu Kashmir.
The AJK President assured Prof. Bukhari of his all possible cooperation for the improvement of the quality of education in the university.
