IHC Seeks Report Regarding Formation Of Anti-narcotics Council
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2025 | 11:13 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought a report from the Secretary Cabinet regarding formation of National Anti-Narcotics Council
Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas also ordered to stop the delivery of goods directly to students in Federal educational institutions and has directed that deliveries to students be stopped and action be taken against those schools and colleges that do not implement the law.
During the hearing of the petition regarding the inclusion of drug prevention and awareness in the educational curriculam, the government lawyer told the court that the Ministry of education has made drug prevention a part of the curriculum in educational institutions. The next curriculum will include a section related to drug prevention.
During the hearing, the federal police apologized for its previous report. Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas said that you come and say that the police is doing VIP duty and organizing seminars.
The petitioner's lawyer Kashif Malik said that according to the ANF report, there is no data on drug use in private educational institutions.
It is requested that details related to the data be provided. Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas asked why the National Anti-Narcotics Council was not formed. It is a big high-powered council, the Prime Minister and the Chief
Ministers of all four provinces are involved. Do you know how drugs enter schools and colleges? Drugs reach schools and colleges through couriers and delivery people. Check and tell us which schools and colleges receive what deliveries.
The court said that children order pizza etc. and also order drugs. All the delivery people who are delivering directly should be banned. You should implement this and submit a report on the next date. Check which schools and colleges are receiving frequent direct deliveries. Take action against those schools and colleges that do not comply. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till May 28.
