44 brick kilns sealed, cases registered against owners

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration under anti-smog measures sealed 44 brick kilns and registered cases against the owners in addition to arresting nine persons on charge of running kilns without zigzag technology.

A spokesman of local administration said on Sunday that Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool inspected 319 brick kilns across the tehsil Sadar and sealed 17 kilns besides registering cases against owners of 15 brick kilns over violation.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Tandlianwala Noman Ali while checking 88 kilns arrested two persons and sealed two brick kilns.

While inspecting 45 kilns, Zuneera Aftab AC Chak Jhumra, handed over two persons to police. She sealed two brick kilns and got cases registered against their owners.

Meanwhile, AC Sammundri Faisal Sultan sealed 14 brick kilns and arrested owners of two brick kilns, whereas AC Jaranwala sealed 12 brick kilns while inspecting 100 kilns.

He also handed over three persons to police and registered cases against 11 kiln owners.

The assistant commissioners also imposed fine of Rs.140,000 on violators.