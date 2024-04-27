Mepco Team Manhandled, 34 Outlaws Booked
Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2024 | 01:20 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Police registered a case against 34 persons for manhandling a team of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) when it disconnected electricity connection of an alleged defaulter in Burewala.
According to police sources, a Mepco team disconnected electricity connection of farmer Muhammad Zafar for pending payment of Rs 3.4 million.
In the meantime, some other person including Fakhar, Zafar, Imran, Abdur Rehman, Abdul Malick , Shehzad and some others attacked the Mepco team.
They made the team hostage and manhandled.
A police team rushed to site and recover the hostage officials. Later on, police registered case against nine nominated and another 25 unknown persons after application from SDO Mepco Haji Sher Muhammad Tanveer.
