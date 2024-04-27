Rain In Most Parts Of KP: Met Office
Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2024 | 01:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) In most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, the rain is continuing intermittently, said the Meteorological Department of Pakistan.
The weather has become pleasant in the city of Peshawar as rain has started.
There is also chances of heavy rain in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hazara and Malakand districts, the official of the Met office said here Saturday.
There is a possibility of rain with thunder in some upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the official of the Meteorological Department said.
The minimum temperature of Peshawar city is 19 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is 22 degrees Celsius, an official of the Meteorological Department said.
During the last twenty hours, the highest rainfall in Malam Jabba was 25 mm, the official said. Kalam recorded 23 mm rain while Peshawar recorded 1 mm rain, the official said. Rains are likely to continue till April 29, the official of the Meteorological Department said.
