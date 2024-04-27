Open Menu

Housemaid Found Dead In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Housemaid found dead in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) In a tragic incident, a housemaid was found dead in a house on Samsani Road near Lahore’s Johar Town on Saturday.

According to a private news channel, a 30-year-old housemaid, Aliza who got married recently, was found allegedly murdered in Johar Town's area.

According to family of the deceased that Aliza had been working at the residence for some time. On the day of the incident, Aliza went to work but was later found dead in the courtyard with blood coming from her nose and mouth.

Police have confirmed that Aliza was murdered, and the homeowner has been taken into custody.

A case has been registered, and further investigation was underway.

