UrduPoint.com

44 Tube Wells Installed In PP-17 To Solve Water Shortage Problem: Fayyaz Chohan

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2022 | 12:50 PM

44 tube wells installed in PP-17 to solve water shortage problem: Fayyaz Chohan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Prisons Punjab, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan has said that 44 tube wells with 600 feet depth were installed in the constituency to solve the water shortage issue of the citizens.

He informed that several development projects including Sui Gas project worth nearly Rs 2 billion were completed in PP-17 during last three years.

He said various development projects would also be completed in PP-17 during this year.

Under Annual Development Program 2021-22, funds of Rs 250 million were approved for construction of roads and streets and installing water and sewerage lines in UCs 21 to 30 and 70 to 74.

He said that during last three years, record development projects were completed in his constituency to provide relief to the residents.

Fayyaz Chohan said that new sewerage lines were laid down in UC 21 to 29 at a cost of over Rs 80 million and 34 tube wells were installed at a cost of Rs 300 million.

Water filtration plants were also installed in UC 21, 23 and 24 at a cost of Rs 15 million.

New sewerage pipelines were laid in Shakrial area at a cost of Rs 110 million, he said adding that various other projects were also completed in different areas of the constituency.

The problem of clean drinking water had been solved for next 25 years, he said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would clean sweep next general elections and the government would succeed to provide relief to the people, he added.

He said that PTI under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was endeavoring to fulfill expectations of the people.

He further said that the government had succeeded to achieve various targets set to bring the country on the path of development.

/395

Related Topics

Imran Khan Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Sui Gas Punjab Water Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million PP-17

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

4 hours ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

12 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

12 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

12 hours ago
 PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective m ..

PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective manner: Ayub Afridi

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>