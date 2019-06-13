442 drug-peddlers arrested last month in Lahore

Lahore Police, in connection with its ongoing crackdown on drug-peddlers in the city, arrested 442 accused in May 2019

As per details, City Division Police registered 108, Cantonment Division 86, Civil Lines Division 58, Sadar Division 52, Iqbal Town Division 38, whereas Model Town Division Police registered 98 FIRs during their crackdown.

Police also recovered 880-kg charas, 325-gram opium, 3-kg heroin, 1490 pills and 5,885 bottles of liquor from the criminals.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that Lahore Police had been exhibiting zero tolerance policy against criminals, particularly drug-peddlers, who try to target the youth. Lahore police will deal with the anti-social elements with an iron hand.

He said that people should cooperate with the Lahore Police to eliminate the menace of narcotics from the society.