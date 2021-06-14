45 villagers booked for attacking police party

Khurarianwala police have booked 45 villagers on the charge of attacking a police party and interfering in the official work

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Khurarianwala police have booked 45 villagers on the charge of attacking a police party and interfering in the official work.

A police spokesman said on Monday that Sub-Inspector Taufail Qadri, along with his team, conducted a raid in Chak No 229-RB Makkoana to arrest a proclaimed offender.

When the police party reached the village, a large number of people including females allegedly attacked the police team and refrained them from official work by creating hindrances.

Therefore, the police registered a case against 45 villagers including Gulzar Ahmad, etc. under various provisions of law and started investigation for their arrest.