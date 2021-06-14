UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

45 Villagers Booked For Attacking Police Party

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 07:26 PM

45 villagers booked for attacking police party

Khurarianwala police have booked 45 villagers on the charge of attacking a police party and interfering in the official work

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Khurarianwala police have booked 45 villagers on the charge of attacking a police party and interfering in the official work.

A police spokesman said on Monday that Sub-Inspector Taufail Qadri, along with his team, conducted a raid in Chak No 229-RB Makkoana to arrest a proclaimed offender.

When the police party reached the village, a large number of people including females allegedly attacked the police team and refrained them from official work by creating hindrances.

Therefore, the police registered a case against 45 villagers including Gulzar Ahmad, etc. under various provisions of law and started investigation for their arrest.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Governor chairs Oath taking ceremony of National Y ..

2 seconds ago

Buffon not the retiring type just yet

4 seconds ago

German stocks record small gains on Monday

6 seconds ago

MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad calls on Governor Sindh

7 minutes ago

Punjab govt allocates Rs 189,288 mln under ADP 202 ..

7 minutes ago

'Unique' boat built by homeless Poles prepares to ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.