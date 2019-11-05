455 LGs to be formed for development schemes: Mian Aslam

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Information & Culture Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Tuesday that 455 local governments would be formed for implementation on development schemes across Punjab.

Addressing a news conference here, he said that provincial cabinet approved amendments in Local Government Act 2019, adding that elections of Neighbourhood Council and Village Council would be held on non-party basis, while citizens could elect Mayor of their respective district through direct voting system.

Mian Aslam said that government had also fulfilled minority communities' demand of dual voting, as they could now vote for both reserved and general seats. Returning Officer, he continued, would announce election result and in case of complaints, Election Tribunal would decide the matter in the light of Election Act.

He mentioned that cabinet also approved amendments in Punjab Village Punchayat and Neighbourhood Council Act 2019. Similarly, permission was also granted for delimitation of local areas under demarcation of Local Areas Rules 2019.

Provincial cabinet also granted approval for making changes in Punjab Municipal Services Programmme, he said and asserted that under this programmme, construction of roads, drainage schemes, education and health programmes would be completed across the province with a cost of Rs 24 billion.

The cabinet, he said, also granted approval in heritage and urban regeneration programmes for promotion of tourism in Lahore Fort and its buffer zones under which privacy rooms and other parts would be restored. According to this programme Akbari Gate would be opened and new Fort Museum would be established and Sikh Gallery would be renovated. In order to implement this project, he said, French Development Agency would provide US $ 25.8 million soft loan.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said the PTI government was bringing such a local government system that would resolve public problem at their door step and local government institutions would be fully empowered.

He cited that from 2002 to 2008, Mayor used to hold office of Chairman LDA but former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif was made Chairman LDA simply by making single amendment and its jurisdiction was stretched up to Kasur, Nankana Sahib and Sangla Hill. Moreover, it was above reason that how come a chief minister wanted to become chairman LDA. "Our government will delegate all powers and authority to Mayor and it manifests a big change and PTI government will empower local government representatives in its true sense," he assured. During the previous tenures Mayor used to perform his duties merely as a protocol officer, while the centre of power and authority was Shahbaz Sharif, he added.

To a question, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that negotiations were going on between Government's Dialogue Committee and the Opposition's Rehbar Committee and their talks would yield positive results and nation would soon get a good news. "There can be no discussion on the resignation of Prime Minister because he came into power through public vote and mandate," he explained and added that accountability process would not halt and those, who had looted public money, would have to pay it back to national exchequer at all costs. "My Quaid holds the same viewpoint on which he will not move an inch backwards," he added.

To another question, Aslam Iqbal said that approval had already been granted for provision of loans to skilled youth and revival of cottage industry in 36 districts, asserting that Punjab Chief Minister would soon inaugurate these programmes, which would entirely be transparent and totally devoid of political interference.

The PTI government had chalked out a roadmap to overcome economic problems, he said and assured that public money would be spent on people's welfare.