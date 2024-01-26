Open Menu

46 Children Died Of Pneumonia In Three Hospitals In City So Far

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2024 | 11:00 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) With the increase in the severity of the cold, the infection is becoming viral, and so far, 46 children have died of pneumonia in three major hospitals in the city.

Hospital officials told mediamen here on Friday that pneumonia was affecting children with low immunity, and a total of 46 children died of pneumonia in three hospitals in the city, including 20 patients each in Lady Reading and Khyber Teaching Hospitals and six in Hayatabad Medical Complex.

The hospital's officials said that more than 700 children affected by pneumonia are being brought to OPD on a daily basis, and more than capacity children are being treated at Lady Reading Hospital.

"Most of the affected children belong to adjoining areas," the officials confirmed.

