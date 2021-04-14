470 new corona cases reported with no death in Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said some 470 new cases of coronavirus were reported with no death during 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said some 470 new cases of coronavirus were reported with no death during 24 hours.

Fortunately no death was reported today (Wednesday), while some 9,923 samples were tested which detected 470 new cases of COVID-19, the chief minister said in a statement.

He said so far 3,425,531 tests had been conducted detecting 270,309 coronavirus patients, out of them 258,999 had recovered.

Currently, he said, 6,777 patients were under treatment, 6,428 of them were in home isolation, 12 at isolation centers and 337 at different hospitals.

He said the condition of 310 patients was stated to be critical, including 38 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 470 new cases, he said, 262 were detected from Karachi, including East Karachi 124, South Karachi 62, Central District 53, Korangi 10, West District eight and Malir District five; 73 from Hyderabad; nine each from Tando Mohammad Khan and Sujawal; 16 from Badin; eight from Nawabshah; six from Dadu; five each from Mirpurkhas, Khairpur,Shikarpur and Jacobabad; three from Ghotki; and one from Naushero Feroze.