UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

470 New Corona Cases Reported With No Death In Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 07:16 PM

470 new corona cases reported with no death in Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said some 470 new cases of coronavirus were reported with no death during 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said some 470 new cases of coronavirus were reported with no death during 24 hours.

Fortunately no death was reported today (Wednesday), while some 9,923 samples were tested which detected 470 new cases of COVID-19, the chief minister said in a statement.

He said so far 3,425,531 tests had been conducted detecting 270,309 coronavirus patients, out of them 258,999 had recovered.

Currently, he said, 6,777 patients were under treatment, 6,428 of them were in home isolation, 12 at isolation centers and 337 at different hospitals.

He said the condition of 310 patients was stated to be critical, including 38 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 470 new cases, he said, 262 were detected from Karachi, including East Karachi 124, South Karachi 62, Central District 53, Korangi 10, West District eight and Malir District five; 73 from Hyderabad; nine each from Tando Mohammad Khan and Sujawal; 16 from Badin; eight from Nawabshah; six from Dadu; five each from Mirpurkhas, Khairpur,Shikarpur and Jacobabad; three from Ghotki; and one from Naushero Feroze.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Shikarpur Khairpur Korangi Malir Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Final preparations underway for Arabian Travel Mar ..

6 minutes ago

28 criminals held, contraband seized

5 minutes ago

Sputnik V Talks Unaffected by Delivery of 1Mln Dos ..

5 minutes ago

EU Import Responsible for 16% of Global Deforestat ..

5 minutes ago

EMA Expects to Issue New Recommendation on Johnson ..

5 minutes ago

Chairman PAL express condolences on demise of I.A ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.