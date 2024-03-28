4,710 Drug-peddlers Arrested In Current Year
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2024 | 03:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The regional police have arrested 4,710 drug-peddlers in addition to seizing a huge quantity of contraband from them during the current year.
A spokesperson for the Regional Police Officer (RPO) office said on Thursday that police seized 1,950kg hashish, 1,240kg heroin, 3kg ice heroin and 85,500 litres of liquor.
He said that RPO Dr Abid Khan had directed the district police officers to speed up crackdown on drug-peddlers. The SHOs were instructed to ensure effective patrolling in their areas.
