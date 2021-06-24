UrduPoint.com
471,178 Persons Vaccinated Against Corona

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 471,178 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Thursday that 361,130 citizens had been given the first dose while 71,193 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He said that 25,008 health workers had also been given the first dose while 13,847 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 32,124 first doses and 21,416 second doses were present in stock at Faisalabad.

He said that 34 vaccination centres were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

To facilitate people, these centres had been established in various areas of the city including Allied Hospital, District Headquarters Hospital, Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-RB, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added.

He said that timing of these vaccination centres was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Sports Complex Samanabad center which would remain open all 24 hours.

