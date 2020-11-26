UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

481159 Children To Be Vaccinated In Upcoming Polio Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

481159 children to be vaccinated in upcoming polio campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Swat, Saqib Raza Aslam on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss arrangements for upcoming anti-polio campaign scheduled to start from Nov 30.

The meeting among others was attended by assistant commissioners, district health officers, EPI coordinators and officials of concerned departments.

Meeting was told that necessary arrangements have been finalized for upcoming polio campaign. It was said that about 481159 children would be vaccinated for which 1722 teams have been constituted under the supervision of 367 area in-charges and 83 medical officers.

Participants were informed that each and every household of the area would be visited to ensure complete vaccination of children.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner urged polio teams to work with dedication and achieve the objectives of anti-polio campaign. He also urged parents to cooperate with polio teams and vaccinate their children against crippling disease that has is a looming threat to the future of next coming generations.

Related Topics

Polio Swat From

Recent Stories

Buzdar approves five-day parole release of Shehbaz ..

17 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 472 prisoners ahead of ..

21 minutes ago

Smog, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

25 minutes ago

UK Labour Party Criticizes Government's Pay Freeze ..

26 minutes ago

Asad Umar chairs Planning Commission Advisory Comm ..

26 minutes ago

Sombre Thanksgiving in the US as global virus case ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.