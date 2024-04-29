48th Death Anniversary Of Munawar Zarif Observed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2024 | 02:41 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The 48th death anniversary of versatile comedian Munawar Zarif was observed on Monday.
He born on December 25, 1940, in Gujranwala, Munawar Zarif was a versatile actor and comedian, earning the title “Shehenshah-i-Zarafat” from his fans.
He made his cinematic debut in the Punjabi film Dandian in 1961, and the film Hath Jori gave him his big break in 1964.
After an incredible career as a leading comedian, he rose to fame in movies as a supporting character in Pardey mein rehney do, then as a hero in the same year's Jeera Blade and Banarsi Thug.
Between 1961 and 1976, he acted in over 300 movies in a mere 16 years.
He was also famous for his out of script dialogue delivery. Munawar Zarif died on 29th April 1976.
