MNA inaugurates work on Tolanj Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Member National Assembly (MNA) Shehryar Khan Afridi Wednesday inaugurated work on Tolanj Road that would be completed with a cost of Rs.12 Million.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehryar Afridi said that he is not oblivious to problems of people and assured that they would be solved with mutual efforts. Later, he visited Kohat Eidgah with concerned officials and directed to calculate estimated cost of Eidgah renovation.