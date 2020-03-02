UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

48th Death Anniversary Of Urdu Poet Nasir Kazmi Observed

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 03:21 PM

48th death anniversary of Urdu poet Nasir Kazmi observed

Renowned Urdu poet Nasir Kazmi was remembered on his 48th death anniversary on Monday (March 2) by the electronic and radio channels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Renowned urdu poet Nasir Kazmi was remembered on his 48th death anniversary on Monday (March 2) by the electronic and radio channels.

Nasir Kazmi was considered as one of the greatest poets of his era.

He was born on December 8, 1925 at Ambala in British-India. He received education from Ambala, Simla and Lahore.

He became a journalist and worked with Auraq-e-Nau as an editor and became editor-in-chief of the magazine in 1952.

Later, he was associated with Radio Pakistan and other literary publications and organizations.

Nasir Kazmi started his poetic life in 1940 by following the style of Akhtar Sherani and wrote romantic poems and sonnets, PTV/Private news channel reported.

He also began writing ghazals under the guidance of Hafeez Hoshyarpuri. He was a great admirer of Mir Taqi Mir. His last four books were published after his death. He died of cancer in Lahore on March 2, 1972.

His last four books tragically were published after his death in Lahore on March 2, 1972 due to stomach cancer.

His poetry has been used in several songs in dramas during the ptv s golden era and Pakistani films. Ghazals by Nasir Kazmi have also been used in Bollywood songs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Film And Movies Education Bollywood Died Simla Ambala Nasir March December Gold Cancer From PTV

Recent Stories

Regime re-enter NW Syria crossroads town

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus: protective gears distributed among Re ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan to mark World Wildlife Day for sustaining ..

11 minutes ago

Owners, managers of 3 hotels booked in Faisalabad

11 minutes ago

Trade volume between Pakiftan, UK during last cal ..

11 minutes ago

Strive hard awearness campaign for " inheritance ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.