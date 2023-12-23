5 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Jhang Bazaar police have arrested five dacoits including the ring leader and recovered two snatched motorcycles, Rs.800,000 in cash, weapons, mobile-phones and other items from them.

A spokesman said here on Saturday that In-charge police post Gulfishan Syed Ghulam Abbas conducted raids and succeeded in nabbing gangsters including ring leader Shahid alias Shada, Adnan, Ali Haidar, Shahzaib and Ali Imran.

All the arrested dacoits were wanted to the police in dozens of dacoity, robbery and other cases.