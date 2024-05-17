KP govt gives final touch to ADP for FY 2024-25

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has given final touch to the draft of Annual Development Programme (ADP) prepared for the fiscal year 2024-25

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has given final touch to the draft of Annual Development Programme (ADP) prepared for the fiscal year 2024-25.

In this regard, the concluding round of four days long series of meetings, was held here at Chief Minister's House Peshawar with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair, said a press release issued here.

The meeting thoroughly reviewed and finalized all the ongoing and newly proposed projects to be reflected in the ADP for upcoming fiscal year.

The CM made important policy decisions and issued necessary instructions in order to implement the proposed development programme in a befitting manner.

Addressing the participants, the CM said that new ADP has been drafted purely in the best public interest.

He added that the ADP will consist of feasible projects that can be completed within the stipulated time frame.

“Ongoing development projects of public welfare would be completed on first priority,” he said and added that special focus would be given to improving the public services delivery in the far flung areas including the merged districts.

Touching upon other priority areas under the new development budget, the CM said that green energy initiatives would be taken on priority keeping in view energy crisis in the country, under which, solarization of all public offices, educational institutions and other outlets would be carried out, whereas new road map would also be provided to utilize available hydro power resources in an efficient manner.

Besides this, work would also be initiated on establishing province-own transmission line, grid station and tariff system. He maintained that providing tremendous employment opportunities to youth of the province, promoting industrial activities and attracting maximum investment towards potential sectors would also among the top priorities of provincial government.

Locally produced electricity would also be provided to industrial units at cheaper rates in addition to providing them conducive environment for investment in the province, he said.

He made it clear that law and order, education, health, and food security were the priority sectors of the provincial government. Police force would be equipped with modern arms and equipment, thereby enabling them to effectively deal with the prevailing law and order situation in the province.

Similarly, he said that self-sufficiency in agricultural commodities was another priority area of the government. He said plans were also in pipe line for constructing small and large dams at feasible sites of the province to ensure efficient use of available water resources for this purpose.

Innovative research techniques and modern farming would be promoted to increase per acre yield of agriculture commodities in the province, he said.

Moreover, he told that assets management system would be introduced to have better management of public properties, and Minerals Development and Management Company would be established to take full advantage of precious mineral resources, which will resultantly increase the revenue volume of the province.

Ali Amin Gandapur has termed significant increase in the forest cover are of the province inevitable to deal with the negative impacts of climate change. Scientific management system is much needed to ensure preservation of existing forests in addition to promoting large scale new plantation for that purpose, he said.

He further said that short and long term plans would be devised in order to balance the population and resources of the province, as rapidly growing population has become a serious problem of this country.

APP/aqk/