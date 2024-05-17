Open Menu

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Congratulates New Prime Minister Of Singapore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 10:15 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulates new Prime Minister of Singapore

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday extended warm congratulations to Lawrence Wong on becoming the Prime Minister of Singapore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday extended warm congratulations to Lawrence Wong on becoming the Prime Minister of Singapore.

"This demonstrates continued trust and confidence of the founding generation and the people of Singapore in the abilities of the new Prime Minister to lead the country ahead", PM Shehbaz Sharif wrote on his X timeline.

"Pakistan stands ready to strengthen bilateral relations with Singapore and expand cooperation in all areas of mutual interest," he added.

