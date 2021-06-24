5 dead, 1,.051 injured in road accidents across Punjab

At least five persons were killed and 1,051 others injured in 957 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122

As many as 642 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 409 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 429 drivers, 26 underage drivers, 160 pedestrians and 467 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics showed that 261 RTCs were reported in Lahore, which affected 261 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 71 in Faisalabad with 77 victims and at third Multan with 67 RTCs and 68 victims.

According to the data, 811 motorbikes, 132 auto-rickshaws, 100 motorcars, 34 vans, six passenger buses, 32 trucks and 105 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.