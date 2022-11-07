UrduPoint.com

5 Kanal Land Retrieved From Illegal Occupants

Published November 07, 2022

5 kanal land retrieved from illegal occupants

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :District Administration Peshawar on Monday retrieved five kanal of government land from the land-grabbing mafia during an operation against illegal occupants in Shinwari Town on Ring Road. The value of the property is stated to be more than Rs 300 million.

The operation was jointly carried out by the district administration and Capital Metropolitan Government, Peshawar.

A heavy contingent of police personnel was deployed to prevent any kind of untoward incident. During the operation, encroachments erected on five kanal of government land were demolished through heavy machinery and the land was retrieved.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan has directed the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) for paying consecutive visits to the government land and stern action against the re-erecting of encroachments on them.

