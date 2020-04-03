5 new cases diagnose, as tally rises to 175 in Balochistan

Five new coronavirus patients have been diagnosed in Balochistan after their corona test reports were declared positive in which the total numbers of coronavirus infected people have increased to 175 in the province on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Five new coronavirus patients have been diagnosed in Balochistan after their corona test reports were declared positive in which the total numbers of coronavirus infected people have increased to 175 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 2589 people have been screened for the virus till April 3 in which five new cases of coronavirus has been diagnosed positive today. Coronavirus positive has been detected in 175 people in the province while negative in 1996 people have been found in the province. The numbers have suspected people to 2410 while 17 affected patients have been sent to their homes after recovering from the coronavirus.