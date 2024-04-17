5 Power Thieves Booked
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught five power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Wednesday.
According to official sources, the teams raided at various areas of the district and caught five accused involved in electricity theft from the main line and meter tampering.
The teams also imposed Rs 234,254 fine on alleged pilferers. On a report of FESCO, police also registered cases against them.
Recent Stories
Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series against Kiwis: Pakistan head coach
Vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photography and Premium Design
Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s economic reforms
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad
NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference
US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF
UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President summons NA session on Friday59 seconds ago
-
UN Women delegation visits South Punjab Secretariat1 minute ago
-
Police bust street criminal gang; arrest three11 minutes ago
-
Eid Milan Party celebrated at HANDS11 minutes ago
-
Power suspension for Peshawar, Mingora, Kohat, Mardan notified11 minutes ago
-
Audit Report released by AGP discloses irregularities in BRT project11 minutes ago
-
Prices of Rotti and Naan in different city areas reviewed11 minutes ago
-
EC announces election schedule for PP-26921 minutes ago
-
AIOU to organize convocation in Lahore on April 2821 minutes ago
-
HWA urges Sindh govt to withdraw its appeal against Pro-peasant Sindh high Court’s judgment21 minutes ago
-
VAWC excellent platform to provide justice, protection to oppressed women31 minutes ago
-
Roti prices fixed at Rs 15 in Dera district31 minutes ago