5 power thieves booked

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught five power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the teams raided at various areas of the district and caught five accused involved in electricity theft from the main line and meter tampering.

The teams also imposed Rs 234,254 fine on alleged pilferers. On a report of FESCO, police also registered cases against them.