5 suspects of Afghan ‘9T6 group’ held as ICT Police recover illegal arms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended five members of the notorious Afghan gang “9T6 Group” in a major operation, recovering five pistols with ammunition. The suspects were allegedly involved in harassment, drug peddling, street robberies, and displaying weapons on social media to spread fear.

An official told APP on Saturday that the operation was conducted under the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi. The crackdown, led by SHO Khanna Amir Hayat, successfully rounded up the suspects, all aged between 18 and 20 years.

Arrested Suspects and Charges

1. Ibrahim son of Malik – Resident of Ghani Town, Sohan; Permanent address: North Parwan, Kabul (Afghanistan).

Charges: AO 13/20/65, Section 14 Foreign Act.

2. Shahid Khan son of Sakhi Khan – Resident of Kayani Town, Pindorian, Islamabad.

Charges: AO 13/20/65, Section 14 Foreign Act.

3. Muhammad Ibrahim son of Amanat – Resident of Muhammadi Town, Sohan, Islamabad.

Charges: AO 13/20/65.

4. Khushhal son of Khan Shereen – Resident of Nizakat Market, Sohan; Permanent address: Parwan Province, Kabul (Afghanistan).

Charges: AO 13/20/65, Section 14 Foreign Act.

5. Ainul Haq son of Muhammad Naeem – Resident of Muhammadi Town, Sohan; Permanent address: Jalalabad (Afghanistan).

Charges: AO 13/20/65, Section 14 Foreign Act.

Related Case

The official added that other members of the gang are also nominated in FIR No. 901/25 registered at Khanna Police Station, which includes serious charges under Sections 337A(ii), 337A(i), 506(ii), 337H(ii), and 148/149 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

He said the gang not only committed crimes such as drug peddling and robberies but also used social media platforms to flaunt illegal weapons and intimidate citizens. Legal proceedings are underway against those with Afghan nationality under the Foreign Act, and they will be deported.

The official further stated that citizens and social circles praised SHO Amir Hayat and his team for the successful operation. SHO Hayat reaffirmed ICT Police’s zero-tolerance policy against crime and urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to Pucar-15 or the nearest police station.

