Three kite sellers held,150 kites recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Police arrested three kite sellers after launching a massive crackdown against kite sellers,here on Saturday.

According to a spokespersons,police teams of different police stations raided at different localities and nabbed Aslam,Ghulam and Sarwar besides recovering of 150 kites.

The crackdown against kite sellers would continue on daily basis without any discrimination,police added.