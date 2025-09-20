President, PM grieved over Dr Masood’s death

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed their deep grief over the death of former caretaker Federal minister, secretary finance and prominent economic expert Dr Waqar Masood.

The president, who is in China on a visit, also expressed condolence with the bereaved family, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul in Jannah and expressed condolence with the bereaved family, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister, who is also in London, said that late Waqar Masood’s contributions to the government of Pakistan would always be remembered.