20 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Police arrested 20 criminals after launching a massive crackdown against law violators,here in Saturday.

Police spokesman said that teams from different police stations raided at different localities and nabbed Aslam, Ghulam Rasool,Munir,Kareem,Abdul Samad,Sohaib,Sohail,Kamran,Naeem,Waqar,Waqas,Wasim and others.

Police recovered 2-kg of hashish,2-kg of opium,109 liters of liquor, 20 liters of wine,three pistols,two guns,two kalashankoves and valuables worth in millions of rupees from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.