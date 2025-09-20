Professional Management Course Participants Visits RPO Office
Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2025 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The 44th Professional management course Islamabad participants study visit to RPO Office,here on Saturday.
According to a spokesperson,the participants of the 44th Professional management course of Sargodha National Institute of Public Administration Islamabad paid a study visit to RPO Office Sargodha.
RPO Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan briefed about the historical background of Sargodha region,geographical boundaries and the steps taken by Sargodha Region Police to maintain law and order,prevent crime,especially against terrorism in Mianwali.
The participants appreciated the steps taken to bring about a clear reduction in cattle theft and traffic accidents. While answering the questions asked by the participants,he said that steps were being taken to further improve public relations keeping in mind the local culture.
Recent Stories
FBR to take action against social media display of wealth
Pakistan team admits batting failures ahead of India clash
Trump sets $100,000 annual fee for H-1B worker visas
Mysterious changes near Earth’s core revealed by satellites
Over 1,800 flights disrupted at Dallas airports due to telecom
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2025
India beat Oman to stay unbeaten in Asia Cup 2025 group stage
UAE President arrives in Belgrade on working visit to Serbia
UN allows Palestinian President to address annual gathering via video
UAE defeat Qatar in Gulf Padel Championship
UAE President concludes official visit to Georgia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Professional management course participants visits RPO office1 minute ago
-
Senator Afnan Ullah demands swift data protection law to safeguard national security1 minute ago
-
IAEA praises Pakistan’s partnership, progress in peaceful nuclear programme1 minute ago
-
FBR to take action against social media display of wealth3 minutes ago
-
20 criminals held11 minutes ago
-
Three kite sellers held,150 kites recovered11 minutes ago
-
Father,wife killed,daughter injured over domestic issue21 minutes ago
-
Two women killed, two injured in road accidents31 minutes ago
-
Speakers voiced grave concern over Indian government’s settler-colonial policies aimed at altering ..41 minutes ago
-
Rescue operation underway to shift flood stranded villagers to safe locations51 minutes ago
-
Shaikh Abdul Majid condemns traumatizing abuses, reaffirms Kashmiris’ unyielding resistance to Ind ..2 hours ago
-
Pak-Saudi defence pact to deepen Muslim cooperation & back Kashmir, Palestine: Ulema Council Chairma ..2 hours ago