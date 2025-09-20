Open Menu

Professional Management Course Participants Visits RPO Office

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Professional management course participants visits RPO office

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The 44th Professional management course Islamabad participants study visit to RPO Office,here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson,the participants of the 44th Professional management course of Sargodha National Institute of Public Administration Islamabad paid a study visit to RPO Office Sargodha.

RPO Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan briefed about the historical background of Sargodha region,geographical boundaries and the steps taken by Sargodha Region Police to maintain law and order,prevent crime,especially against terrorism in Mianwali.

The participants appreciated the steps taken to bring about a clear reduction in cattle theft and traffic accidents. While answering the questions asked by the participants,he said that steps were being taken to further improve public relations keeping in mind the local culture.

