CM Gilgit-Baltistan Expressed Condolences With Bereaved Family Of Baba Chilasi On His Passing

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2025 | 01:30 PM

CM Gilgit-Baltistan expressed condolences with bereaved family of Baba Chilasi on his passing

IASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Haji Gulbar Khan, has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the passing of Baba Chulasi here on Saturday.

He said Baba Chilasi was a great preacher, the author of hundreds of books in various languages, a poet, and a shining star of knowledge and wisdom, known as Sheikh-ul-Islam.

Baba Chilasi was regarded as a center of peace, love, brotherhood, and the propagation of islam.

His demise is a great loss for seekers of knowledge and wisdom across Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan.

The Chief Minister extended heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family and the admirers of Baba Chilasi in this time of grief and trial, and prayed for the exaltation of his ranks in the hereafter.

