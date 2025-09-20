ACS South donates 660 life jackets for doctors,paramedical staff serving at boat clinics in flood-affected areas

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2025 | 01:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Additional Chief SecretARY(ACS) South Punjab, Mr.Fuad Hashim Rabbani donated life jackets for doctors and paramedical staff deputed at boat clinics established in flood-affected areas,here on Saturday.
According to a spokesperson,life jackets were formally handed over by Additional Secretary South Punjab,Mr. Abdul Saboor Thakur to Chief Executive Officer(CEO) District Health Authority Multan,Dr. Soban Zia.
District Health Officers Dr.Taimoor Asif Khan and Dr.Ghulam Yaseen Sabir were also present on the occasion.
Mr. Abdul Saboor Thakur informed that a total of 660 life jackets have been donated from the personal fund of the Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab for flood-hit tehsils.
He said that the purpose of this donation was to ensure the protection of human lives and to promote a culture of safety.
He further stated that doctors and paramedical staff serving round the clock at boat clinics in flood-affected areas were rendering commendable services.
He added that the Health Department was also taking measures to protect flood victims from epidemic diseases.
The Additional Secretary emphasized that the use of life jackets was essential for traveling and working on waterways.
He assured that there will be no interruption in the supply of medicines required for flood victims.
CEO Health,Dr.Soban Zia expressed gratitude to the Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab,stating that the provision of life jackets will further improve service delivery in the field.
