Open Menu

50 Cases Registered For Violating Dengue SOPs

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM

50 cases registered for violating dengue SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The district health authority (DHA) registered 50 cases and sealed 62 premises on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1, 2024, to date.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood Wednesday said that the health department, in collaboration with allied departments, had issued tickets to 121 and imposed a fine of Rs 212,000 on violations of dengue SOPs during the year.

The health officer informed that only four dengue patients had been reported in the district so far and were sent to homes after treatment.

Dr Sajjad added that during indoor vector surveillance, the teams checked 1,214,595 houses and larvae were detected at 2,404 sites while during outdoor surveillance larvae were found at 598 spots while inspecting 316,370 places.

He said the district health authority had devised an effective micro plan to control the spread of dengue keeping in view the previous year’s statistics, adding present rains had also increased the spread of dengue larvae breeding for which concerted efforts were in place to screen every nook and corner of the district so that dengue could not become an epidemic this year.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Aamir Khattak directed the officials to accelerate field activities for tracing larvae and expedite surveillance in the graveyards, junkyards and under-construction sites which were the vulnerable places of dengue spread.

He directed the health department to ensure the availability of required treatment and medicines in the hospitals.

Related Topics

Dengue Fine Rawalpindi January From Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistan and West Indies ODI series commences tomo ..

Pakistan and West Indies ODI series commences tomorrow

3 minutes ago
 Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series agai ..

Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series against Kiwis: Pakistan head coach

2 hours ago
 vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photogr ..

Vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photography and Premium Design

2 hours ago
 Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s ec ..

Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s economic reforms

2 hours ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islama ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad

3 hours ago
 NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana referen ..

NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference

3 hours ago
US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst chal ..

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over r ..

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid

17 hours ago
 France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

17 hours ago
 UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West ..

UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan