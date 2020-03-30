500 protective gadgets, 500 sanitizers sent to North Waziristan: Khyber Pakthunhwa Minister for Relief Iqbal Wazir

Khyber Pakthunhwa Minister for Relief Iqbal Wazir Monday said the provincial government has dispatched 500 protective gadgets and 500 litres of sanitizers to North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakthunhwa Minister for Relief Iqbal Wazir Monday said the provincial government has dispatched 500 protective gadgets and 500 litres of sanitizers to North Waziristan.

Talking to media here he said that the protective gadgets including masks, gloves and other necessary heath care equipment would be handed over to district administration in North Waziristan from where these items would be provided to quarantines centers set up there.

He said that there is no shortage of flour or wheat in the area as the government is taking steps in this regard to meet the demand.

He said on the directives of Chief Minister the best medical health care facilities were being provided at the quarantine centers set up in North Waziristan.