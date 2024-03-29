52 housing schemes declared illegal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) On the instructions of Managing Director Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Amir Aziz, citizens were warned that 52 housing schemes have been declared illegal in the district in the first phase.

Legal action has been initiated against all illegal housing schemes by the agency.

According to Deputy Director PHS, WASA has identified 52 residential schemes in the first phase whose owners and developers have illegally started sewerage and water supply work before approval from authorities which is an illegal practice.

The authorities have warned the developers and owners of all illegal housing schemes to stop work on planning of water supply and sewerage designs till dues are paid.

The citizens have also been warned to avoid purchasing properties in schemes which are unapproved from FDA, otherwise they themselves would be responsible for their loss.