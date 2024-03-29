52 Housing Schemes Declared Illegal
Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2024 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) On the instructions of Managing Director Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Amir Aziz, citizens were warned that 52 housing schemes have been declared illegal in the district in the first phase.
Legal action has been initiated against all illegal housing schemes by the agency.
According to Deputy Director PHS, WASA has identified 52 residential schemes in the first phase whose owners and developers have illegally started sewerage and water supply work before approval from authorities which is an illegal practice.
The authorities have warned the developers and owners of all illegal housing schemes to stop work on planning of water supply and sewerage designs till dues are paid.
The citizens have also been warned to avoid purchasing properties in schemes which are unapproved from FDA, otherwise they themselves would be responsible for their loss.
Recent Stories
UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam results
Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats
Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy
PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft
Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..
PM makes two more appointments in his team
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..
Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G
Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Maryam Nawaz approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan card16 seconds ago
-
WASA disconnects 177 connections of defaulters25 seconds ago
-
SHO, entire staff of police station suspended for taking bribe from kite makers27 seconds ago
-
Hazrat Mujaddid Alf Sani's Urs: Ministry executes computerized ballot for 200 devotees30 seconds ago
-
Shahid Hameed Rind appointed as Balochistan Spokesperson36 seconds ago
-
Arts Council board meeting held38 seconds ago
-
WASA launches crackdown against illegal housing colonies42 seconds ago
-
Working on strategy to carry out structural reforms, expand tax base: Finance Minister10 minutes ago
-
DG Rangers chairs security meeting to assess law and order situation10 minutes ago
-
Police finalize tight security arrangements for Good Friday, Easter11 minutes ago
-
Police arrest six drug dealers with over six kg hashish21 minutes ago
-
US President Joe Biden writes to PM Shehbaz, assures US full support in confronting challenges30 minutes ago