55000 sq ft roads, streets to be paved in Orangi Town: Mayor Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that 55000 square feet of roads and streets would be paved at a cost of Rs 80 million in Orangi Town.

He said this while talking to media representatives after laying the foundation stone of paving works of various roads and streets in Orangi Town on Thursday.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Pakistan People's Party was making every possible effort to solve the problems of the people. Water, sewerage, infrastructure improvement and development are among our priorities. Development works are also going on in the suburban areas of Karachi frequently, he said.

The Mayor Karachi said that the roads and streets in Orangi Town had been paved under the ADP scheme. In order to solve the long-standing problem of the people of this area, this project has been started on priority basis to provide better facility to people especially, women and children in Orangi area and will be completed as soon as possible for which the credit goes to the leadership of the People's Party, he added.

He said that the parks in Orangi Town are also being improved, Afaq Shaheed Park was restored by us so that the people of the area can get better recreational facilities and other parks will also be made green and equipped with modern facilities. We are working under an effective strategy to provide the basic needs of the citizens, he added.

In response to a question, he said that a rabies control center has been set up near KMC fire station in Orangi Town where the work has started.

He said that the Safe City project was started last year and, the memorandum of understanding for this project was signed yesterday , work on it will start in the next thirty days, technology-based works will improve Karachi.

He said that Karachi needs 1100 MGD of water but it is getting 550 MGD. Work being done on the water supply projects and in future its fruits will be available to the citizens.