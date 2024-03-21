55000 Sq Ft Roads, Streets To Be Paved In Orangi Town: Mayor Karachi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2024 | 06:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that 55000 square feet of roads and streets would be paved at a cost of Rs 80 million in Orangi Town.
He said this while talking to media representatives after laying the foundation stone of paving works of various roads and streets in Orangi Town on Thursday.
Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Pakistan People's Party was making every possible effort to solve the problems of the people. Water, sewerage, infrastructure improvement and development are among our priorities. Development works are also going on in the suburban areas of Karachi frequently, he said.
The Mayor Karachi said that the roads and streets in Orangi Town had been paved under the ADP scheme. In order to solve the long-standing problem of the people of this area, this project has been started on priority basis to provide better facility to people especially, women and children in Orangi area and will be completed as soon as possible for which the credit goes to the leadership of the People's Party, he added.
He said that the parks in Orangi Town are also being improved, Afaq Shaheed Park was restored by us so that the people of the area can get better recreational facilities and other parks will also be made green and equipped with modern facilities. We are working under an effective strategy to provide the basic needs of the citizens, he added.
In response to a question, he said that a rabies control center has been set up near KMC fire station in Orangi Town where the work has started.
He said that the Safe City project was started last year and, the memorandum of understanding for this project was signed yesterday , work on it will start in the next thirty days, technology-based works will improve Karachi.
He said that Karachi needs 1100 MGD of water but it is getting 550 MGD. Work being done on the water supply projects and in future its fruits will be available to the citizens.
Recent Stories
Sozo Adventure Park set to launch thrilling Eid ul Fitr festivities with ATV and ..
Structural reforms inevitable for country's development: PM
Finance Minister lauds ADB’s role in promoting climate-conscious programs
Javeria Khan announces retirement from international cricket
Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam
Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered
Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan
RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project
Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..
PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat
Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Motorcycle lifter gang busted1 minute ago
-
DC Kohat inspects Joint Check Post1 minute ago
-
Murtaza Javed Abbasi vows unwavering support for constituency despite losing in election1 minute ago
-
SC accepts review petition of Ata ul Haq Qasmi in PTV recovery case1 minute ago
-
Second phase of mandatory training for Hajj pilgrims to be conducted after Eid-ul-Fitr1 minute ago
-
Chitral launches ambitious plantation drive, combating deforestation1 minute ago
-
Mayor Karachi visits residence of Ameer JI Karachi1 minute ago
-
ISSI roundtable discusses Pakistan-U.S. relations in regional, global context11 minutes ago
-
C&W, Energy department announces compliance with KPRA in sales tax on services11 minutes ago
-
Educational institutions to plant 300,000 saplings during spring plantation drive11 minutes ago
-
CM's aide for withdrawal of privileges of former officials11 minutes ago
-
CISSS to hold capacity building workshop for SID officers11 minutes ago