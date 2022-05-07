UrduPoint.com

56 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 56 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 118,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.6 million fine was imposed while FIR was registered against three of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

