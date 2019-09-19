57 km rail track for speedier transportation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Railways Multan division has completed work for laying 57 km long new rail track enabling trains to run speedier after June 2020

On its completion by June 2020 the 71-kilometre project from Sher Shah to Kot Addu wss expected to be completed, a Railways official told APP.

He said that another 14 km track would also be completed to enable trains run at higher speed,from existing 80 km/hour to 95-100 km/hour.

Meanwhile, Divisional Engineer-II Mujeeb ur Rahman said that work on rail segment of CPEC was also on the cards as tenders were issued and feasibility report has been finalized.