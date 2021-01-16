UrduPoint.com
6-day Snowboarding Championship Will Start In Malam Jabba On Jan 18

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :The Pakistan International Snowboarding Championship is going to kick off from January 18 to 23 at the scenic Malam Jabba tourist in Swat valley.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA) under the auspices of the Tourism, sports, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Departments and the Samson Group of Companies will jointly organize the spectacular event.

Enthusiasts of snowboarding games from across the country expected to participate in the event.

Besides snowboarding games, traditional foods and music festivals are also part of the six-day gala to entertain the tourists and visitors.

The KP Tourism Department had also been arranged the thrilling snowboarding games Championship at the scenic Malam Jabba resort last year.

The event was well-received by all and a large number of people from across the country and international tourists had participated in the event.

Snowboarding is a recreational and competitive activity that involves descending a snow-covered slope while standing on a snowboard attached to a rider's feet.

The organizers said that the snowboarding Championship would send a positive message to the world that peace had been restored and tourism activities are in full swing in Malakand and Hazara divisions and elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They said that strenuous efforts were being made to develop scenic spots and make facilities available there to attract domestic and foreign tourists.

