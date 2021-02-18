6 died, 19 injured in road accident

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :At least six died, and 19 seriously injured in a head on collision between a speedy coaster and trailer near Gali Jagir on Thursday.

Police said the deceased were identified as Humayun Hassan son of Ghulam Hassan resident of Ikhlas Tehsil Pindi Gheb, Mohammad Waseem son of Mohammad Yasin, resident of Malal Tehsil Fateh Jang, Yasir Mahmood son of Malik Khudadad, resident of Ratwal (a bus conductor), Mohammad Akram son of Mehr Khan resident of Gali Jagir.

The injured were Mohammad Shafiq, son of Mohammad Siddique, resident of Khor city Tehsil Pindi Gheb, Ghulam Raza, son of Gul Jaha A, resident of Chichi Tehsil, Telangana besides others.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.