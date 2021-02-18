UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6 Died, 19 Injured In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

6 died, 19 injured in road accident

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :At least six died, and 19 seriously injured in a head on collision between a speedy coaster and trailer near Gali Jagir on Thursday.

Police said the deceased were identified as Humayun Hassan son of Ghulam Hassan resident of Ikhlas Tehsil Pindi Gheb, Mohammad Waseem son of Mohammad Yasin, resident of Malal Tehsil Fateh Jang, Yasir Mahmood son of Malik Khudadad, resident of Ratwal (a bus conductor), Mohammad Akram son of Mehr Khan resident of Gali Jagir.

The injured were Mohammad Shafiq, son of Mohammad Siddique, resident of Khor city Tehsil Pindi Gheb, Ghulam Raza, son of Gul Jaha A, resident of Chichi Tehsil, Telangana besides others.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Died Pindi Gheb Fateh Jang

Recent Stories

ADP, Australian Ambassador discuss cooperation in ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah, Danish cities to strengthen cooperation i ..

2 hours ago

DHA highlights 10 practices parents must avoid to ..

2 hours ago

89,324 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

2 hours ago

Five gamblers rounded up with Rs 7300 cash stake m ..

2 hours ago

UNICEF calls for immediate release of abducted chi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.