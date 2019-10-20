6 including girl killed in separate road accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) ::Six persons including a teenager boy, minor girl and a woman were killed in different road traffic accidents in and around Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that a speeding mini truck hit a motorcycle near Chak No 23-JB. As a result, 35-year-old motorcyclist Azhar of Chak No 102-JB received serious injuries and died on-the-spot.

Meanwhile, 40-year-old Yaseen, son of Haq Nawaz of Pir Mehal, breathed his last at Allied Hospital Faisalabad where he was admitted after receiving serious injuries in a road mishap.

In another accident, 6-year-old girl Sabeeha, daughter of Mudassar of Gulistan Colony Gojra, received serious injuries when a speeding motorcycle hit her while playing outside her house and she died in Allied Hospital Faisalabad.

Similarly, 65-year-old Haleema Bibi, wife of Sher Khan of Jhang, also died in Allied Hospital Faisalabad where she was admitted after receiving critical injuries in a traffic accident.

In yet another accident, 17-year-old motorcyclist Rehan of Mohallah Qadir Colony Gojra was killed when a train hit him when he was crossing unmanned railway track on his motorcycle at Toba Road.

Likewise, a speeding mini loader hit a motorcycle at Sitiana Road and killed 45-year-old Shahid Mehmood, son of Sharif, a resident of Chak No 173-GB on-the-spot.