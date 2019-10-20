UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6 Including Girl Killed In Separate Road Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 06:30 PM

6 including girl killed in separate road accidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) ::Six persons including a teenager boy, minor girl and a woman were killed in different road traffic accidents in and around Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that a speeding mini truck hit a motorcycle near Chak No 23-JB. As a result, 35-year-old motorcyclist Azhar of Chak No 102-JB received serious injuries and died on-the-spot.

Meanwhile, 40-year-old Yaseen, son of Haq Nawaz of Pir Mehal, breathed his last at Allied Hospital Faisalabad where he was admitted after receiving serious injuries in a road mishap.

In another accident, 6-year-old girl Sabeeha, daughter of Mudassar of Gulistan Colony Gojra, received serious injuries when a speeding motorcycle hit her while playing outside her house and she died in Allied Hospital Faisalabad.

Similarly, 65-year-old Haleema Bibi, wife of Sher Khan of Jhang, also died in Allied Hospital Faisalabad where she was admitted after receiving critical injuries in a traffic accident.

In yet another accident, 17-year-old motorcyclist Rehan of Mohallah Qadir Colony Gojra was killed when a train hit him when he was crossing unmanned railway track on his motorcycle at Toba Road.

Likewise, a speeding mini loader hit a motorcycle at Sitiana Road and killed 45-year-old Shahid Mehmood, son of Sharif, a resident of Chak No 173-GB on-the-spot.

Related Topics

Accident Faisalabad Road Died Wife Traffic Jhang Gojra Gulistan Women Sunday Mini

Recent Stories

Japan to mark first-ever participation in WETEX, D ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority attends MIPCOM in F ..

1 hour ago

Al Jalila Children’s Genomics Centre awarded CAP ..

1 hour ago

20 leading South Korean companies confirm particip ..

2 hours ago

NYU Abu Dhabi&#039;s Arts Centre announces new lin ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi wins &#039;Best Destination - Middle Eas ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.