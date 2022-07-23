UrduPoint.com

6 Injured Over Land Dispute

Sumaira FH Published July 23, 2022 | 10:49 PM

6 injured over land dispute

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :At least six people suffered critical injuries on Saturday in a quarrel took place over a land dispute in Chaman Qilla Abdullah district of Balochistan Police said that a land dispute between two groups turned violent in Anzargai Karez Road of Chaman. The injured were moved to district headquarter hospital for medical aid.

Local administration is looking into the matter.

