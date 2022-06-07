6 kanal orphanage land retrieved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration claimed on Tuesday to have retrieved six kanal land belonging to Dar-ul-Shafqat, an orphanage in Lahore, worth million of rupees during an operation.

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner City Adnan Rasheed with heavy machinery launched the operation in Sabzazar area and demolished, building structures, under-construction houses and boundary walls to retrieve the state land from illegal possession.

The operation was conducted on the special directions of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha.

The Assistant Commissioner said that operation would continue without any discrimination and every inch of state land would be retrieved.