UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6 Killed, More Than 100 Affected Due To Leakage Of Gas In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 12:47 PM

6 killed, more than 100 affected due to leakage of gas in Karachi

6 people were killed while more than 100 were affected due to leakage of poisonous gas in Keamari, Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th February, 2020) 6 people were killed while more than 100 were affected due to leakage of poisonous gas in Keamari, Karachi.As per media reports, it could not be ascertained that from where gas was leaked.According to police those who were affected from leakage of gas, was facing breathing problems.

.Federal Minister Ali Zaidi, provincial minister Saeed Ghani, social leader Faisal Edhi and others reached hospital and took overview of the incident.Talking to media men later on Federal Minister Ali Zaidi said that a team of nuclear biological chemical defense has started investigation of the incident.He said it will be ascertained soon that poisonous gas came from where.

Affectee's said that gas inserted in the air during ejection of chemical from ship at port.On the other hand, spokesperson KPT said that there was no such ship at the port from which smell spread.He said all affected persons were lifted up from the road.There was no information of leakage of any gas, he added.On the other hand, hospital administration said that samples of all those affected from gas have been obtained and different tests will be conducted to know which gas has affected such a huge number of people.Police have also started the investigation of the matter.Three people affected from poisonous gas are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while one is under treatment on ventilator in the ward.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Nuclear Road Gas Media All From Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Six people die, dozens others fall sick due to mys ..

2 minutes ago

Samsung Launches Galaxy Note 10 Lite, S10 Lite, A5 ..

6 minutes ago

S. Korea back on alert over community transmission ..

13 seconds ago

Backpackers offered special Australian visa to hel ..

14 seconds ago

Australian icon car brand Holden reaches end of th ..

16 seconds ago

Cancer patients more susceptible to novel coronavi ..

17 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.