6 killed, more than 100 affected due to leakage of gas in Karachi

6 people were killed while more than 100 were affected due to leakage of poisonous gas in Keamari, Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th February, 2020) 6 people were killed while more than 100 were affected due to leakage of poisonous gas in Keamari, Karachi.As per media reports, it could not be ascertained that from where gas was leaked.According to police those who were affected from leakage of gas, was facing breathing problems.

.Federal Minister Ali Zaidi, provincial minister Saeed Ghani, social leader Faisal Edhi and others reached hospital and took overview of the incident.Talking to media men later on Federal Minister Ali Zaidi said that a team of nuclear biological chemical defense has started investigation of the incident.He said it will be ascertained soon that poisonous gas came from where.

Affectee's said that gas inserted in the air during ejection of chemical from ship at port.On the other hand, spokesperson KPT said that there was no such ship at the port from which smell spread.He said all affected persons were lifted up from the road.There was no information of leakage of any gas, he added.On the other hand, hospital administration said that samples of all those affected from gas have been obtained and different tests will be conducted to know which gas has affected such a huge number of people.Police have also started the investigation of the matter.Three people affected from poisonous gas are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while one is under treatment on ventilator in the ward.