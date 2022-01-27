6 SHOs served show cause notices over poor performance

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Ahsan Younus Thursday served show cause notices to six station house officers (SHOs) and sought explanation from five sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) for less progress into public cases in given time frame

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Ahsan Younus Thursday served show cause notices to six station house officers (SHOs) and sought explanation from five sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) for less progress into public cases in given time frame.

The citizens submitted cases with the IGP after appearing in the open courts.

The capital police chief was conducting open court on daily basis to resolve public issues purely on merit.

The SDPOs served notices were from police stations, Shehzad Town, Bhara Kahu, Sihala, Secretariat and Koral while show cause notices were issued to SHOs Aabpara, Secretariat, Sihala, Bhara Kahu, Khanna and Koral police stations.