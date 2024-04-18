60 Percent Recommendations Of Water Commission Implemented: Chief Secretary Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2024 | 03:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh Syed Asif Hyder Shah has said that during the last three weeks, 138 RO (Reverse Osmosis) plants have been activated in Sindh.
He informed the honorable court that the recommendations of the Water Commission are being implemented, which include short-term, mid-term and long-term measures and about 60 percent of the water commission's recommendations have been implemented in the province, but some projects have faced delays due to resource shortages.
Speaking to the media after a hearing in Hyderabad on Thursday regarding the implementation of the water commission's report, Syed Asif Hyder Shah said that due to a lack of funds, complete implementation of the recommendations could not be achieved. However, we will submit progress reports to the honorable court every three months as per directives.
He revealed that between the last and current hearings, as many as 138 RO plants have been revived within three weeks, and another 200 will be activated by June.
The CS Sindh informed that about 60 recommendations were made by the water commission, and we will keep the honorable court informed about the progress of each. The CS added there are some irrigation schemes which require significant funds.
Responding to a question, the Chief Secretary said that planning according to climatic changes is essential. Unusual rains are occurring due to climatic changes, which have also disrupted the system in Gulf countries.
Pakistan falls in a climatic zone where there will be more impacts. He emphasized that during the recent expected rains, the relevant institutions have to work effectively, it is challenging for our institutions to deal with the unexpected situation.
