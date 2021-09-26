UrduPoint.com

6,000 Power Pilferers Nabbed During Current Year

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 07:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 6,000 power pilferers during separate operations launched across the South Punjab during the current fiscal year, MEPCO official said on Sunday.

  The MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 9.7 million electricity units.           A sum of over Rs 170 million fine was imposed on them while FIRs were also got registered against 1425 of them over their involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, spokesman added.

More Stories From Pakistan

